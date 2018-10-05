FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 2:31 PM / in an hour

Iran crisis may lead to more European financial autonomy: French FinMin

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States offer an opportunity for Europe to develop its own independent financial institutions, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

“I am convinced that the outcome of that crisis with Iran will be the chance for Europe to have its own independent financial institutions so we can trade with whoever we want,” he said at the Globsec Tatra Summit conference in Slovakia’s Strbske Pleso on Friday.

“It is not up to Washington to decide whether we are allowed to trade with Iran,” he said.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Thomas Escritt; editing by Thomas Seythal

