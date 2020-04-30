New Slovak government wins confidence vote in parliament

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The new Slovak government led by Igor Matovic won an initial confidence vote in parliament on Thursday with 93 out of the 141 deputies present supporting its programme declaration.

The centre-right coalition took over on March 21 from the centre-left Smer party, which had governed Slovakia for 12 of the past 14 years, as Slovakia wrestles with the coronavirus crisis.

(This story corrects number of votes in favour of government to 93 not 98 in first paragraph)