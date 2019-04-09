Slovak ruling party's Kamenicky to become new finance minister

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak ruling Smer party leader Robert Fico said on Tuesday he would nominate head of parliament’s budget committee Ladislav Kamenicky to take over as finance minister, replacing Peter Kazimir who leaves to become head of the central bank.

Kazimir, who will take over as governor of the Slovak central bank in June and in that capacity will represent the euro zone country at the European Central Bank, will resign on Thursday.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini will temporarily lead the ministry until Kamenicky’s appointment expected later this month, Fico told reporters.

Kamenicky, a member of Smer leadership, studied foreign trade at the Bratislava University of Economics.