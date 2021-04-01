Slovak president appoints Eduard Heger as prime minister

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Finance Minister Eduard Heger gives a statement next to Former Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Eduard Heger as the new prime minister on Thursday, ending a month-long political crisis.

Heger takes over from his party chairman Igor Matovic, who in turn takes Heger’s former seat at the finance ministry. The swap is aimed at quelling coalition disputes sparked by Matovic’s surprise purchase of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in March.