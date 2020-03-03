World News
March 3, 2020 / 6:37 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Slovak president to ask OLANO party to form government after election win

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova is pictured after casting her vote during the country's parliamentary election, in Pezinok, Slovakia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova will on Wednesday ask Igor Matovic, leader of the anti-graft Ordinary People party (OLANO), to lead talks on forming a government.

OLANO won a national election on Sunday

Caputova met with the heads of Matovic’s potential coalition parties on Tuesday. “They expressed readiness to continue talks with the OLANO leader on the creation of a new government,” she said on Facebook after the meetings.

Reporting by Tomas Mrva; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below