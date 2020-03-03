Slovak president to ask OLANO party to form government after election win

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova is pictured after casting her vote during the country's parliamentary election, in Pezinok, Slovakia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova will on Wednesday ask Igor Matovic, leader of the anti-graft Ordinary People party (OLANO), to lead talks on forming a government.

OLANO won a national election on Sunday

Caputova met with the heads of Matovic’s potential coalition parties on Tuesday. “They expressed readiness to continue talks with the OLANO leader on the creation of a new government,” she said on Facebook after the meetings.