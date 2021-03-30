Slovak prime minister Matovic resigns, finance minister Heger to form new cabinet

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned on Tuesday, opening the way to forming a new government after a month-long political crisis.

President Zuzana Caputova tasked Finance Minister Eduard Heger, a party colleague of Matovic, to form the new government. All four parties in the ruling coalition have agreed to participate in a new cabinet with Heger at the helm.