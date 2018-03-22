FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Slovak president Kiska says police leadership needs to be changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska said on Thursday he had agreed with new Interior Minister Tomas Drucker that leadership of the country’s police force needs to be replaced.

Kiska appointed a new cabinet on Thursday following the resignation of long-time Prime Minister Robert Fico last week amid public demands for guarantees of an impartial investigation into the murder of an investigative journalist who covered links between politicians and businessmen.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
