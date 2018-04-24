FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak deputy minister Sakova nominated for interior minister
#World News
April 24, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Slovak deputy minister Sakova nominated for interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has nominated current deputy minister Denisa Sakova to be the new interior minister, a presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

The post has been closely scrutinized by the Slovak public following the murder of an investigative journalist in February, which led to the resignation of the entire cabinet.

Sakova is a long-term collaborator of previous minister Robert Kalinak. He was replaced by independent Tomas Drucker in the cabinet reshuffle, but Drucker quit last week.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kevin Liffey

