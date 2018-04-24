Slovak deputy minister Sakova nominated for interior minister

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has nominated current deputy minister Denisa Sakova to be the new interior minister, a presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

The post has been closely scrutinized by the Slovak public following the murder of an investigative journalist in February, which led to the resignation of the entire cabinet.

Sakova is a long-term collaborator of previous minister Robert Kalinak. He was replaced by independent Tomas Drucker in the cabinet reshuffle, but Drucker quit last week.