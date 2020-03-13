World News
March 13, 2020 / 7:09 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Slovak election winner agrees four-party coalition with cabinet deal

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s anti-corruption Ordinary People (OLANO) party, the winner of a February election, has agreed a four-party coalition after the parties struck a deal on cabinet seats, the parties’ leaders said on Friday.

The deal is a further step for the four parties that will unseat the long-ruling center-left Smer party that has ruled since 2012. The parties are seeking a quick deal as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak hitting Europe and the world.

Reporting by Tomas Mrva, writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below