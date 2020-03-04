Slovak election winner seeks quick deal on new government

FILE PHOTO: Igor Matovic, leader of The Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO), arrives to attend a televised debate after the country's parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia March 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s Ordinary People (OLANO) party, winner of a parliamentary election, will aim to form a broad four-party coalition as soon as possible to secure a governing majority, its leader Igor Matovic said on Wednesday.

“I will try (to form the government) as soon as possible,” Matovic said after President Zuzana Caputova officially asked him to form the next government.

“Maybe I will be surprised myself that it goes faster (than expected). Now I have an official document and ... we (may) have a deal in the evening. Or it may take a week or two.”