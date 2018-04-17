Slovak police chief to quit under pressure over journalist murder

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia’s national police chief will leave his post next month due to huge public pressure after the murder of a journalist, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: People attend a protest rally in reaction to the murder of Slovak investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, in Bratislava, Slovakia April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

Tens of thousands of Slovaks have protested in past months to demand guarantees of an independent investigation into the February murder of Jan Kuciak, who investigated corruption and links between politicians and businessmen.

The biggest public protests in decades in the EU member country already forced long-term prime minister Robert Fico to resign along with his cabinet last month, and police President Tibor Gaspar was another top official on the protesters’ list.

“I see the police president as a competent professional (...) but I see he was the target of an enormous political pressure, even attacks on all the police force,” said new Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini.

“We agreed that in order to calm the tensions and free the police from media pressure, he will resign by the end of May.”

Pellegrini is a member of Fico’s Smer party, and the new cabinet is made up of the same three parties as the previous administration. Fico remains leader of the ruling Smer, giving him a behind-the-scenes position of informal power similar to that Law and Justice Party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski holds in Poland.

This has led some protesters to fear that the government reshuffle was not a sufficient change and demanded the departure of Gaspar as well, saying the police were ineffective in prosecuting corruption.

Some of Kuciak’s reporting dealt with deals between the government and Slovakia’s biggest privately-owned security firm, whose owner is related to Gaspar. The police chief has denied any wrongdoing.

Gaspar’s earlier reluctance to quit on his own forced Interior Minister Tomas Drucker to announce his resignation on Monday, after three weeks into the job. Drucker said he did not have grounds to fire Gaspar and could not square that with the public pressure.