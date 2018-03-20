Slovak president rejects proposed government shuffle, wants new names

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska rejected prime minister-designate Peter Pellegrini’s proposed cabinet on Tuesday and asked for new names by Friday, calling for stronger government changes to calm a political crisis brought on by the murder of a journalist.

FILE PHOTO: President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska designates Peter Pellegrini for the new Slovak prime minister, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/David W. Cerny

Slovakia has seen its largest mass protests since the peaceful overthrow of communism almost three decades ago after investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee were shot dead in their home last month.

The protesters took to the streets to demand new elections and guarantees of a fair investigation into the death of Kuciak, 27, who had been investigating businessmen with political ties suspected of corruption.

Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned last week to keep the three-party government afloat. He proposed his Smer party colleague and deputy prime minister Pellegrini to lead the new cabinet.

Pellegrini presented his proposed cabinet to the president on Monday, putting forward a non-partisan official as interior minister in a bid to meet protest demands.

“(Pellegrini) has to convince (people) that the new government will bring about changes that we are expecting. He has to create a stable government, whose composition, especially at the interior ministry, will be able to calm the tense atmosphere in our society,” Kiska said in a televised statement.

“I also told him my specific objections to his proposal and I have asked him to make a new proposal on the composition of the government by this Friday.”

Kiska is due to meet protest organizers on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m (10 a.m. ET).

“Tens of thousands of people are demonstrating also because they have lost confidence in an honest interest for justice from those heading the most important offices and ministries,” he said.

The protests are a blow to Fico, who has been prime minister for 10 of the last 12 years and has sought to stand out among other euroskeptic Central European leaders with a pro-European drive in recent years.

Pellegrini had nominated Jozef Raz, a political independent who now serves as chief of staff at the Health Ministry, to head the Interior Ministry and replace Robert Kalinak, an ally of Fico who has run the ministry in all three Fico-led governments.

Pellegrini’s spokesman had no immediate comment and said the prime minister-designate would react later on Tuesday.