September 17, 2019 / 7:38 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Slovak prime minister Pellegrini survives no-confidence vote

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini defeated a no-confidence vote on Tuesday as his government comes under pressure from revelations about the degree of influence of the main suspect in the 2018 murder of a journalist.

The murder of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak, who uncovered fraud cases involving politically connected businessmen, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova shone a spotlight on corruption in Slovakia, sparking the biggest protests since the end of communism in 1989.

Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Kevin Liffey

