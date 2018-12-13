Russia expels Slovak diplomat in spy row: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has declared a military attache in the Slovak embassy in Moscow persona non-grata and given the diplomat two days to leave the country, Russia’s foreign ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying on Thursday.

The ministry called Slovakia’s expulsion of a Russian diplomat on Nov. 22 an unfriendly act, Interfax news agency reported.

Slovakia said earlier this month it had expelled the Russian diplomat after information from military intelligence showed he had engaged in espionage activities in the NATO and European Union member country.