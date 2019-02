German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during the summit of the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she had a duty to ensure an orderly Brexit, adding that she thought it would be possible to find a solution for Ireland that did not involve reopening the Withdrawal Agreement.

Merkel stressed that it was crucial to protect the integrity of the European Union’s Single Market.