Slovak opposition gains, two government parties would be out of parliament: poll

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia’s opposition parties could command a constitutional majority in an election on Feb. 29, according to an opinion poll published on Thursday, and two junior parties of the current coalition, led by center-left Smer, would fall short of the threshold for gaining parliamentary seats.

The Feb 6-12 survey of 1,005 voters by Focus agency showed six opposition parties spanning the political spectrum from liberal to conservative could form a wide coalition with 94 lawmakers in the 150-seat parliament. They have indicated they could work together to unseat Smer, which has been in power for 12 of the last 14 years.

This month’s rise for the democratic opposition parties from 84 seats projected in January came as two parties from the government of Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, the nationalist SNS and ethnic Hungarians’ Most-Hid, scored below the 5% of the vote threshold.

The far-right LSNS party dropped to the third spot with 12.2% in February from 12.8% in January, while the most recent poll showed a jump in support for the centrist OLANO, to 13.3% from 9.0%, making it the strongest opposition party.

