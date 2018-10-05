Slovenia's Bradesko sees no signs of Italy crisis spreading

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - There are no signs that Italy’s debt problems will spread to other markets, Bank of Slovenia vice governor Jozef Bradesko told Reuters on Friday.

“For now financial markets are treating the Italian crisis as being specific to Italy. There are no signs that it would be spreading to other countries,” Bradesko said on the sidelines of an investment conference.

“The theoretical possibility of yields of bonds of other countries jumping as well always exists, but for now there are no signs of the problem spreading,” he said.

He added that he believed Italy would resolve its challenges in such a way that the whole of the euro zone would not be affected.

He also said the ECB was not likely to change its guidance on its asset-purchasing program, which is anticipated to end at the end of the year, because the downturn in the global economic situation is not “large enough”.

He told the conference that ECB interest rates are expected to remain around the current level at least through the summer of 2019.