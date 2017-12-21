FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 4:40 PM / in 2 days

Slovenia to borrow at least 2.2 billion euros in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia will next year borrow at least 2.2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) to cover its budget needs, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

New borrowing could reach up to 6.3 billion euros next year as the country may also prefinance debt that will mature in 2019 and 2020, it added.

“The actual amount of prefinancing will ... depend upon conditions on the financial markets in 2018 and the expected conditins in 2019,” it added.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alison Williams

