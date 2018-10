LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - European Central Bank interest rates will remain at their present level at least through the summer of 2019, Jozef Bradesko, a vice governor of the Bank of Slovenia, said.

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the skyline with its financial district are seen in the early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bradesko spoke at an investment conference in Ljubljana.