FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 5, 2018 / 8:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Slovenia's Bradesko: ECB not likely to change guidance for asset purchasing

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s central bank vice governor Jozef Bradesko said on Friday that the European Central Bank is not likely to change its guidance on its asset purchasing program because the downturn in the global economic situation is not “large enough”.

Speaking at an investment conference in Ljubljana, Bradesko said: “Deterioration has probably not been large enough for the ECB to change its guidance that the asset purchasing program is anticipated to end at the end of this year.”

Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ivana Sekularac

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.