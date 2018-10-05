Slovenia's Bradesko: ECB not likely to change guidance for asset purchasing

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia’s central bank vice governor Jozef Bradesko said on Friday that the European Central Bank is not likely to change its guidance on its asset purchasing program because the downturn in the global economic situation is not “large enough”.

Speaking at an investment conference in Ljubljana, Bradesko said: “Deterioration has probably not been large enough for the ECB to change its guidance that the asset purchasing program is anticipated to end at the end of this year.”