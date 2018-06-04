FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

EU's Juncker confident in future Slovenian government: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has confidence in the constructive role a future Slovenian government will play in building a stronger European Union, a spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a news conference at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

An anti-immigration opposition party won Slovenia’s parliamentary election on Sunday, taking 25 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results.

“The President is confident that the future government will make a valid contribution or join the effort building a democratic, successful and stronger European Union,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Julia Echikson

