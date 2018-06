LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The opposition anti-immigrant center-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) was set to win the Slovenian general election on Sunday with 24.4 percent of the votes, according to exit polls by the national TV channel TV Slovenia.

Janez Jansa, leader of Social Democratic Party (SDS), casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Velenje, Slovenia, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

The center-left party of the Mayor of Kamnik Marjan Sarec, LMS, followed with 12.6 percent of the vote. Preliminary results will be issued by the State Election Commission later on Sunday.