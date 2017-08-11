FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Slovenia to hold presidential election on Oct. 22
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 2 days ago

Slovenia to hold presidential election on Oct. 22

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenia, a member of the euro zone, will hold a presidential election on Oct. 22, parliament speaker Milan Brglez said on Friday.

Slovenia's president has a mostly ceremonial role but is head of the army. President Borut Pahor has said he will seek re-election as an independent candidate and is expected to win another five-year term.

"Slovenia needs a president who will hold features such as courage, principles, honesty, integrity and openness," Brglez, a member of the SMC party led by Prime Minister Miro Cerar, was quoted by the STA news agency as saying. He said he would not run for the post.

The election will test the popularity of political parties and coalitions ahead of a parliamentary election due next year.

The new president will be sworn in on Dec. 22, when Pahor's mandate is due to expire.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.