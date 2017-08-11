Slovenia to hold presidential election on Oct. 22

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenia, a member of the euro zone, will hold a presidential election on Oct. 22, parliament speaker Milan Brglez said on Friday.

Slovenia’s president has a mostly ceremonial role but is head of the army. President Borut Pahor has said he will seek re-election as an independent candidate and is expected to win another five-year term.

“Slovenia needs a president who will hold features such as courage, principles, honesty, integrity and openness,” Brglez, a member of the SMC party led by Prime Minister Miro Cerar, was quoted by the STA news agency as saying. He said he would not run for the post.

The election will test the popularity of political parties and coalitions ahead of a parliamentary election due next year.

The new president will be sworn in on Dec. 22, when Pahor’s mandate is due to expire.