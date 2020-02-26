Slovenia president names center-right Janez Jansa as PM candidate

FILE PHOTO: Janez Jansa, leader of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), speaks to the media and supporters after the general election in Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor on Wednesday named a former prime minister Janez Jansa, the head of the largest party in parliament, as a candidate for a new prime minister and asked parliament to confirm him.

The parliament is expected to confirm Jansa, head of the center-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), next week. He will replace center-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec who resigned last month.

The nomination comes a day after the SDS agreed a majority coalition with the center-left Party of Modern Centre, the conservative New Slovenia and the pensioners’ party Desus.

Jansa told a news conference that his government will focus on improving the inefficient national health system, cutting red tape and decentralizing the country. One of its main tasks will be presiding the European Union in the second half of 2021.

Jansa, 61, led the Slovenian government from 2004 to 2008 and from 2012 to 2013.