Emerging Markets

Slovenian centre-right government survives no-confidence vote

FILE PHOTO: Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives on the second day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ZAGREB (Reuters) - The Slovenian centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa survived a no-confidence vote on Monday as 40 deputies in the 90-seat parliament, six short of a majority, supported the motion submitted by the leftist opposition.

Five opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion last week saying the government was inefficient in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and being undemocratic, including by jeopardising media freedom.

The regular general election in Slovenia is due next year.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Howard Goller

