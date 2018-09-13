Slovenian parliament confirms minority center-left cabinet

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The Slovenian parliament on Thursday voted in a new center-left minority government of Prime Minister Marjan Sarec following inconclusive June general election.

Marjan Sarec, leader of The List of Marjan Sarec speaks in the parliament after he was electted for Prime Minister in Ljubljana, Slovenia, August 17 , 2018. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Forty-five deputies in the 90-seat parliament voted for the new cabinet, 34 were against, while 11 abstained from the vote or were absent.

Sarec told parliament before the vote the government will focus on improving the national health system, cut red tape and ensure a stable economic environment in Slovenia.