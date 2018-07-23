FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Slovenian president nominates no candidate for prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor told parliament on Monday he would nominate no candidate for prime minister as no party enjoys majority support in parliament.

Slovenia held a national election on June 3, won by the anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS). It lacks potential coalition partners to form a government.

Under Slovenian legislation, lawmakers will be able to nominate candidates for prime minister in the coming weeks.

Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet

