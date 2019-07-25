French fashion group SMCP confirms financial targets as second-quarter sales rise

PARIS (Reuters) - French fashion company SMCP (SMCP.PA), whose brands include Sandro and Maje, posted higher sales and confirmed its full-year target for an increase in revenues and stable profit margins.
SMCP, which is majority-owned by Chinese retail group Shandong Ruyi (002193.SZ), said its second-quarter sales rose 10% to 265.7 million euros ($295.86 million).
SMCP stuck to its 2019 financial targets of sales growth of between 9%-11% at constant currency exchange rates, and a stable adjusted core earnings margin compared to 2018, excluding its recent acquisition of the De Fursac brand.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro