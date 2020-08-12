SmileDirectClub revenue plunges on weak demand for dental aligners

(Reuters) - Dental products maker SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC.O) reported an 82% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as delayed procedures due to coronavirus-led restrictions hurt sales of its aligners, sending its shares down about 6% in extended trade.

The company, which sells clear plastic teeth aligners at its SmileShops and online, had to temporarily shut most of its 391 shops in March following government’s order to delay non-essential medical and dental procedures.

Shipment of its aligners, sold directly to customers, more than halved in the second quarter, the company said, adding that numbers improved towards the end of the three months and it expects better volume in the current quarter.

“As we open up these countries, whether it’s Asia, Continental Europe, we’re pretty much seeing a pent-up demand like we saw in the U.S.,” Chief Executive Officer David Katzman said during a post-earnings call.

The company, which in May warned of a smaller shop footprint going forward, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Excluding items, the company reported net loss of 17 cents, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 14 cent loss.

Quarterly revenue fell to $107.07 million from $195.8 million a year earlier and net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $26.7 million from $32.4 million.

The company, which withdrew its 2020 outlook in April due to pandemic-driven uncertainty, said it was on track to post a core profit in the fourth quarter from cost savings and its marketing push to attract customers.