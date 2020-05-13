SmileDirectClub reports bigger-than-expected loss amid COVID-19 lockdowns

(Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC.O) posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, amid higher marketing costs and the closure of its Smileshops across the world due to lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

With government agencies requiring non-essential medical and dental procedures to be delayed due to the outbreak, the online dental company also withdrew its previously issued targets for 2020.

The company, which last month announced plans to slowly reopen its SmileShops in May, said it benefited from operations at its teledentistry platform.

SmileDirectClub sells clear plastic dental aligners prescribed by doctors who review digital images of customers’ teeth online and oversee treatment virtually. The customers can then get custom-made aligners shipped directly to them.

Total quarterly revenue rose nearly 11% to $196.7 million, but fell short of expectations of $219.5 million.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $29.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $20.5 million a year earlier.

The company also reported marketing and selling costs of $142.3 million for the first quarter, up from $95.7 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company reported a loss of 28 cents versus analysts’ expectations of a loss of 19 cents, according to IBES Refinitiv data.