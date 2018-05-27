FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2018 / 8:42 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger: source

Ben Martin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc (SMIN.L) and U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc (ICUI.O) are in talks about a merger of their medical device businesses, a person familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The talks are at a very early stage, according to the person.

Sky News and the Financial Times had reported earlier on Sunday that the two companies were in talks.

    The FT said Smiths Group had been exploring options for some time for its medical business.

    ICU Medical did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. Smiths Group declined to comment.

    Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Ben Martin. Editing by Jane Merriman

