FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 13, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Smiths abandons talks over possible 7 billion pound merger with ICU Medical

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc said on Thursday talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc over a possible 7 billion pound ($9 billion) merger of their healthcare businesses had fallen through.

Discussions have ended because the parties have been unable to agree on terms, Smiths said in a statement.

“The board recognized the complementary strengths of both businesses. However, it was important that any such combination did not undervalue Smiths Medical and its prospects,” the company said.

In May, Smiths said it was in very early stage discussions about a potential combination of its medical division with ICU, in a statement that did not disclose any of the financial details under discussion.

However, Reuters calculations suggested the deal could be worth 7 billion pounds.

Smiths, a provider of hospital equipment, industrial services and sensors to detect explosives, said it would continue to review all options for its businesses.

ICU Medical was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

Smiths Group shares moved slightly lower following the news and were last down 0.6 percent at 15.58 pence. ICU Medical was flat in premarket trading on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.