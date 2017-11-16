J.M. Smucker beats profit estimates on boost from prices hikes

(Reuters) - Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker Co’s (SJM.N) sales and profit topped analysts’ forecasts in the second quarter, as it reined in costs and benefited from higher prices for products such as Jif peanut butter.

Containers of Smuckers's Jam are displayed in a supermarket in New York City, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Smucker’s shares, which have declined 17 percent this year, rose 5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The price increases helped drive profit in Smucker’s consumer foods business about 10 percent higher in the quarter ended Oct. 31.

But profit in Smucker’s U.S. coffee business fell 18 percent even as sales rose slightly, bruised by rising costs to buy green coffee.

Smucker said its net income rose 10 percent to $194.6 million or $1.71 per share in the second quarter. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.02 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.90, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating margins improved to 17.2 percent from 15.8 percent a year ago thanks to cost-cutting measures.

Net sales rose slightly to $1.92 billion and topped analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.