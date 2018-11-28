J.M. Smucker misses quarterly estimates, cuts full-year forecasts

(Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) on Wednesday missed sales and profit estimates for the second quarter due to lower prices for peanut butter, coffee and oils, and the company cut its full-year forecasts.

Shares of the Jif peanut butter maker fell 5.6 percent after it lowered its full-year adjusted profit forecast to the range of $8.00-$8.20 per share from $8.40-$8.65 per share.

The company also lowered its full-year sales forecast for the second time this year to $7.9 billion from $8 billion.

Sales in its U.S. retail pet foods business rose 32 percent in the quarter, mainly due to its acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.

Excluding the deal, sales at the business, which accounts for the biggest chunk of overall revenue, fell 1 percent due to lower net prices realized.

Sales at its U.S retail coffee business that sells Folgers and Dunkin’ Donuts branded coffee also fell 1 percent due to lower prices.

Net income fell to $188.5 million, or $1.66 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $194.6 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.17 per share but missed analysts’ average estimate of $2.34 per share.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $2.02 billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $2.05 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.