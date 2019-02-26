J.M. Smucker quarterly sales beat estimates

(Reuters) - Packaged food maker J.M. Smucker Co on Tuesday reported quarterly sales that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by higher demand for its Dunkin’ Donuts-branded coffees and premium pet foods such as Nutrish.

The largest U.S. coffee roaster’s shares rose about 4 percent to $104.9 before the opening bell.

Smucker has been doubling down on pet food and coffee, while offloading non-core businesses such as its U.S baking unit, which houses brands such as Pillsbury.

The company bought Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.9 billion in April, adding premium brands such as Nutrish to its pet food portfolio.

Sales in Smucker’s U.S. retail pet foods business, the company’s biggest revenue generator, rose 35 percent in the third quarter to $759 million.

The U.S retail coffee business, which houses Folgers and Dunkin’ Donuts-branded coffee, increased 2 percent to $561.6 million.

The company’s net income fell to $121.4 million, or $1.07 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from $831.3 million, or $7.32 per share, a year earlier, as it recorded a impairment charge related to its pet foods segment.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.26 per share.

Net sales rose 5.7 percent to $2.01 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.01 per share on sales of $1.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.