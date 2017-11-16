FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.M. Smucker beats profit estimates on boost from prices hikes
Sections
Featured
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Life
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 12:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

J.M. Smucker beats profit estimates on boost from prices hikes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker Co’s (SJM.N) sales and profit topped analysts’ forecasts in the second quarter, as it reined in costs and benefited from higher prices for products such as Jif peanut butter.

Containers of Smuckers's Jam are displayed in a supermarket in New York City, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Smucker’s shares, which have declined 17 percent this year, rose 5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The price increases helped drive profit in Smucker’s consumer foods business about 10 percent higher in the quarter ended Oct. 31.

But profit in Smucker’s U.S. coffee business fell 18 percent even as sales rose slightly, bruised by rising costs to buy green coffee.

Smucker said its net income rose 10 percent to $194.6 million or $1.71 per share in the second quarter. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.02 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.90, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating margins improved to 17.2 percent from 15.8 percent a year ago thanks to cost-cutting measures.

Net sales rose slightly to $1.92 billion and topped analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.