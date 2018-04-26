International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid

(Reuters) - U.S. paper packaging firm International Paper (IP.N) said on Thursday it was disappointed it has not been able to engage with Smurfit Kappa (SKG.I) since its Irish rival rejected a raised bid worth 8.9 billion euros last month.
“We have a compelling proposal on the table and we’re disappointed we haven’t been able to engage with Smurfit Kappa,” International Paper’s chairman and CEO Mark Sutton told an analyst call.
“There is a process that we are in right now and we will continue to look at our options and I’m not at liberty to say what the next decision is.”
