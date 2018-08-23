FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
August 23, 2018 / 6:54 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Venezuelan authorities arrest two managers of paper firm Smurfit Kappa: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALENCIA, Venezuela (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities on Thursday arrested two managers of paper packaging company Smurfit Kappa Group, a government source said, two days after the government temporarily took over its local unit in the city of Valencia.

State price control agency Sundde said in a Twitter post that two citizens had been arrested and charged with price speculation, boycotting, destabilizing the economy, and smuggling. The government source said they were managers.

Reporting by Tibisay Romero; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.