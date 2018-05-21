FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Playtech gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British gambling technology company Playtech Plc (PTEC.L) said on Monday it received approval to buy a majority stake in Italian betting and gaming firm Snaitech SpA (SNAI.MI) from the gaming regulator in Italy.

Playtech, which develops platforms for online casino and online poker, had in April agreed to buy a 70.6 percent stake in Snaitech for 291 million euros ($359.2 million) in cash.

    The deal is expected to close next month. After that, Playtech will have to make a takeover offer for the remaining stake in Snaitech.

    Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

