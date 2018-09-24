FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Snapchat ties up with Amazon for point-and-buy

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Snap Inc said on Monday it is testing a new way to search for products on Amazon.com through its Snapchat app’s camera, allowing users to shop directly using the messaging app.

The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The visual search function will allow Snapchat users to point its camera at an item or barcode and buy it from Amazon.

"When the item or barcode is recognized, an Amazon card will appear on-screen, surfacing a link for that product or similar ones available on Amazon," the company said on a blog post. (bit.ly/2pyuKeT)

Snap said it would be rolling out the feature to its users in a phased manner.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

