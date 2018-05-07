Snap names Amazon's Tim Stone as CFO

(Reuters) - Snapchat owner Snap Inc (SNAP.N) said on Monday Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) veteran Tim Stone would replace Andrew Vollero as chief financial officer effective May 16.

FILE PHOTO: The Snapchat messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Stone will have a annual salary of $500,000 according to a regulatory filing.

“He (Vollero) has done an amazing job as Snap’s first CFO, building a strong team and helping to guide us through our transition to becoming a public company,” said Snap Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel.