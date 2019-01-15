Snap CFO Stone to resign less than a year into role

The Snapchat messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

(Reuters) - Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone will be leaving Snap Inc (SNAP.N) less than a year after taking the job, the company said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of executive departures from Snap over the past year.

Stone's departure is not related to any disagreements with the company, which owns popular photo messaging app Snapchat, Snap said in a filing bit.ly/2McCRIt.

Former Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan and Vice President of content Nick Bell left the company in September and November, respectively.

Snap also said in the filing it expects to report fourth quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at the top end of its guidance.