Snap hires McDonald's executive as first marketing head

FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO, in New York City, New York, U.S. on March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Snapchat parent Snap Inc on Thursday named McDonald’s marketing head Kenny Mitchell as its first chief marketing officer, as the company seeks to attract new users to its platform.

Prior to his role at McDonald’s, Mitchell served as head of consumer engagement at Gatorade.

Mitchell, who will lead all consumer and product marketing programs at Snap, will also be part of its senior leadership team and report to Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel, the company said in a statement.

The news comes days after Snap’s first-quarter report that showed Snapchat users rose for the first time in three quarters, boosted by its original shows and a rebuilt Android app.