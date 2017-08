FILE PHOTO - A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO, in New York City, New York, U.S. on March 2, 2017.

(Reuters) - Snap Inc said its general counsel Chris Handman stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Handman, who played a key role in taking the owner of Snapchat public, was with the company since May 2014. Earlier he was a partner at law firm Hogan Lovells for 14 years.