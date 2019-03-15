Snapchat to launch gaming platform next month: Cheddar

FILE PHOTO: The front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with a Snap Inc. logo hung on the front of it stands shortly before the company's IPO in New York, U.S., March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Parent of Snapchat messaging app Snap Inc plans to announce its gaming platform for developers next month, online news service Cheddar reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The platform, codenamed "Project Cognac," will feature a handful of games from outside developers designed to work specifically in the Snapchat app, according to the report here

The new games initiative will be unveiled at Snap’s first-ever summit for content and developer partners in Los Angeles on April 4 and video initiatives like more original shows will also be announced, the report added.

