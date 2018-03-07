Snap to lay off about 100 engineers: CNBC

(Reuters) - Snapchat parent Snap Inc is laying off nearly 10 percent of its engineering team, or about 100 people, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The layoffs would be Snap’s largest yet and the first to affect its engineers, CNBC said.

Snap declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Business news website Cheddar, which earlier reported the layoffs on Wednesday, said the cuts would be announced internally within a week.