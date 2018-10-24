FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Snap hires Amazon executive as chief business officer - CNBC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Snap Inc has named Amazon.com’s head of advertising Jeremi Gorman as chief business officer, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The company also hired Huffington Post CEO Jared Grusd as chief strategy officer, the report said.

Snap did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Snap said its Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan would step down, without determining his last day at the company.

Khan’s was the latest top-level exit from the company amid pressure to stem a drop in users following a controversial redesign of the Snapchat app.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

