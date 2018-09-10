Snap's Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan to leave

(Reuters) - Snap Inc, the parent of Snapchat messaging, said on Monday Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan will step down, the latest top-level executive to exit the company.

FILE PHOTO - Snap Inc. chief strategy officer, Imran Khan, takes a photograph on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO in New York, U.S., March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Khan, 41, whose last day has not been determined, became the chief strategy officer in 2015. He was one of the highest paid Snap executives and was instrumental in taking the company public in March last year.

At the time of joining, Khan received stock worth about $145 million, according to media reports.

Khan said the departure is not related to any disagreements with Snap, the company said.

The company’s finance head Andrew Vollero left in May and its vice president of monetization engineering, Stuart Bowers, quit to join Tesla Inc.

Snap said Khan would continue to serve as chief strategy office for an interim period.