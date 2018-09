(Reuters) - Snap Inc said on Monday its Chief Strategy Officer, Imran Khan, would step down.

FILE PHOTO - Snap Inc. chief strategy officer, Imran Khan, takes a photograph on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO in New York, U.S., March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Khan, whose last day has not been determined, became the chief strategy officer in 2015.

Khan has said the departure is not related to any disagreement with Snap, the company said.